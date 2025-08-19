Britney Spears has sparked concern from fans after showing her messy house on social media.

Britney Spears sparked concern with her latest video

The Toxic hitmaker, 43, has shared another video of herself dancing in her home, but some fans noticed what appeared to be dog poo on the floor behind her, along with other clutter.

In the video shared on Monday (18.08.25), she can be heard since her own version of Prince song Kiss as she dances in her pyjamas, which were made up for a brown polka dot bralette and mini white shorts.

A puppy can be seen in the background, and at one point she sings: "I don't know who I am, oh, oh."

In the caption, she quipped: 'I would say, Julia Roberts singing Prince's 'Kiss' off key a touch, but I sounded really good behind the lens lol!!!

"PSS Wise a**es, I do know who I am !!!

"I have eight different languages written on my neck... these are my pjs, but I put these boots on to play with lighting ... not the most elegant look but hey!!! (sic)"

In another video, Britney revealed she was in the middle of cleaning her house but took a quick break.

She wrote: "Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow,' the star wrote in the caption."

Some people are concerned by the video, which had comments disabled but was shared by a fan on X.

Echoing another user, a fan asked: "Is that dog poop on the floor?!"

In the comments on TMZ, one reader simply wrote: "Poor thing."

Another person suggested she "needs help", while a third said: "You can't help but feel sorry for her."

In June, Britney's Instagram account - which has become her sole method of communicating with fans after the conservatorship that had been governed by her immediate family was terminated in November 2021 - was deactivated after a rant about two of her former partners.

Days earlier, the Oops! I Did It Again singer posted a scathing attack on two of the men she dated in the past.

Britney was initially married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for a period of 55 hours in 2004 and was then married to Kevin Federline from 2004 until 2007 but was then married to Sam Asghari from 2022 until 2024.

Without naming anyone, she wrote: "I dated two f****** complete a**holes.

“I realized I loved their dogs more than them and I think it’s because their dogs bowed to me every time I entered the room!!!"

The Baby One More Time hitmaker - who has sons Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, with her second husband - did not name either of the men in question but branded them as "cruel humans" who failed to "acknowledge" her during their time together.

She added: "Now the guys were of course cruel humans that never even acknowledged and never held my hand in the car for 6 years !!! I choose animals over people anyday !!!

"I’m so turned off by humanity and the way people have literally … I have no words !!!"