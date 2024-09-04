Britney Spears has warned her fans to "stay nice" with each other.

Britney Spears has shared another mysterious update on social media

The 42-year-old pop superstar took to social media in the early hours of Wednesday (04.09.24) morning to share another video of herself dancing around and wondered if they were "beginning to communicate" as she mysteriously shared that her word of the week is "adjacent".

She wrote on Instagram: "Sorry had to !!! It just feels more human that’s why it gets to people !!! Are we beginning to communicate ??? Stay nice now folks !!! And it’s a school night so go to bed early and get those lunches ready because your children need to eat !!! Word of the week - adjacent !!! (sic)”

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who has estranged sons Sean, 18, and 17-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - did not provide any further update on what she meant in the caption, but just hours earlier had shared another clip of her dancing to Lorde’s hit 'Royals'.

The post comes just days after Britney - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her immediate family was terminated in 2021 - hinted that she was working on a musical project about her life.

The 'Toxic' singer was initially thought to have struck a deal with Universal Pictures to have her autobiography 'The Woman In Me' adapted into a movie but hinted earlier this week that her new project isn't a biopic but an entirely "fictional" film she is working on with 'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu.

She wrote: "The project I might be doing isn't a biopic story... it's a fictional musical where I play an

extremely intelligent character!!! It's flattering to be in such good company like Jon Chu !!!"