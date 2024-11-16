Britney Spears’ youngest son Jayden is said to have reached out to her to repair their estranged relationship.

Britney Spears’ youngest son Jayden is said to have reached out to her to repair their estranged relationship

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 42, has the 18-year-old and his brother Sean Preston, 19, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 46, and the boys moved to Hawaii last year after their stepmother Victoria Prince, 41, got a job at the University of Hawaii.

Kevin has had full custody of the teens since 2008, one year after he and Britney broke up, and they are said to have been estranged from their famous mother for up to two years before Jayden apparently reached out to repair their rift.

A source told Page Six about rumours they are finally reunited: “Jayden texted Britney to say he was back home. She was very happy to hear from and see him.”

Kevin’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan recently revealed to the outlet the former DJ was “aware” Jayden had plans to visit his mother.

He added: “(Kevin is) very close with all of his kids. If the boys feel comfortable improving their relationship with their mom, Kevin’s all for that.

“Both these boys are adults. Kevin is supportive of them making their own decisions and what they feel is best for them.”

Jayden and Britney are said to have been “spending a lot of time together” while he is apparently back in California, where the singer lives.

An insider told Page Six: “Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction.”

Britney is believed to have got in touch with her boys in August 2023 and again on US Mother’s Day in June.

Sources told Us Weekly Jayden is not staying at Britney’s $7.4 million mansion in Thousand Oaks despite their reported reunion.

Once added to the outlet about the teen: “He is open to mending the relationship with his mom and seeing where things go.

“It’s going to take time and will not be an immediate reconciliation.”