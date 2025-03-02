Chappell Roan called for artists to stop being "pressured" into following trends as she collected the International Song of the Year Award for 'Good Luck, Babe!' at the 2025 BRIT Awards with Mastercard.

The 27-year-old singer amassed huge success in 2024 with the track that was released as a standalone single and during a pre-recorded acceptance speech, she thanked those who allowed her to "explore" her songwriting skills as she sought success.

She said: "Thank you to the BRITs for recogisning 'Good Luck, Babe! for International Song of the Year.

"That's crazy. Over the years, I have written many songs. I don't believe in bad art but let's just say I had to write a lot of bad songs to get to the good ones. Artists deserve that freedom to write bad songs and to explore horrible concepts, and to flop. And rise.

"And not be pressured to make music based off of what's trending. So we must continue to support these artists so they can find success on their own terms and have long careers.

"This is dedicated to the people who helped me protect my 'bad art' and lifted me up all along the way. So thank you so much. This is crazy!"

The US-born star had seen off competition from Benson Boone ‘Beautiful Things’, Beyonce for ‘Texas Hold Rm’, Billie Eilish for ‘Birds of a Feather’, Djo for ‘End of Beginning’.

What's more, Eminem's track ‘Houdini’, Hozier for ‘Too Sweet’, Jack Harlow for ‘Lovin On Me’, Noah Kahan for ‘Stick Season’, Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen for ‘I Had Some Help’, Sabrina Carpenter for ‘Espresso’, and Shaboozey for ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’, had also been up for consideration.

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone for Fortnight’, Teddy Swims for ‘Lose Control’ completed the list of nominees before Chappell came out on top.