Charli XCX was the big winner at the BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard.

Charli XCX was the big winner at the BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard

The 32-year-old pop star managed to scoop up British Dance Act, Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Album of the Year for 'brat', and Song of the Year for 'Guess', which featured Billie Eilish.

The achievement has made Charli the second most-awarded artist in one night in the history of the ceremony, narrowly behind RAYE - who won six in 2024 - and just ahead of Adele, Blur, and Harry Styles, all of whom have had four wins in a single evening.

Hot on her heels was US pop star Chappell Roan, who received Best International Song for 'Good Luck, Babe!' and beat fellow megastars such as Taylor Swift and Beyonce to the title of International Artist of the Year.

Elsewhere, Stormzy was named Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act but insisted in his speech that he was against the public being able to vote for the winners, and The Last Dinner Party called for more funding for smaller venues as they were named Best New Artist.

Things took a sombre turn when during a tribute to former One Direction star Liam Payne - who died in October 2024 at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony - and the tragic singer was remembered as a "supremely talented musician".

A host of star-studded performances took place throughout the evening, and Sabrina Carpenter opened the show with a medley of 'Espresso'/'Bed Chem' as she performed with a host of dancers dressed as Buckingham Palace guards.

A short time later, she received her first BRIT in the form of the Global Success Award and dedicated it to the fans who have supported her since she started out on Disney Channel more than a decade ago.

Meanwhile, Teddy Swims performed his hits 'Bad Dreams', 'The Door 'and 'Lose Control', whilst former Little Mix star Jade gave a rendition of 'Angel of My Dreams' shortly after she was named Best Pop Act.

She later teased during an interview with Jack Whitehall that she and her bandmates - who have been on hiatus since 2022 - could get back together at some point in the future, and likened the possibility to that of 1990s boyband Five, who recently announced a UK comeback tour.

Rising Star recipient Myles Smith performed 'Nice To Meet You' and 'Stargazing', whilst The Last Dinner Party sang their track 'Nothing Matters' and Lola Young gave a rendition of 'Messy'.

Sam Fender performed 'People Watching' shortly after he accepted the award for Best Alternative/Rock Act and Ezra Collective and Jorja Smith closed out the whole show after Shaboozey was forced to pull out.

BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2025 list of winners:

Song of the Year with Mastercard:

Charli XCX - ‘Guess featuring Billie Eilish’

Best New Artist:

Myles Smith

Artist of the Year:

Charli XCX

Group of the Year:

Ezra Collective

International Group of the Year:

Fontaines D.C.

Dance Act promoted by Kiss:

Charli XCX

Pop Act promoted by Capital:

Jade

Hip Hop promoted by Capital Xtra:

Stormzy

R+B promoted by Kiss:

RAYE

Alternative/ Rock promoted by Absolute Radio:

Sam Fender

International Artist of the Year:

Chapell Roan

International Song of the Year

Chapell Roan – ‘Good Luck, Babe!’

Mastercard Album of the Year:

Charli XCX – ‘Brat’