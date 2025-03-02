Charli XCX dedicated her Artist of the Year Award at the Brit Awards 2025 with Mastercard to those who feel like they "don't fit in".

Charli XCX dedicated her Artist of the Year Award at the Brit Awards 2025 with Mastercard to those who feel like they 'don't fit in'

The 32-year-old pop star was up against Beabadoobee, Central Cee, Dua Lipa Fred again.., Jamie xx, Michael Kiwanuka, Nia Archives, Rachel Chinouriri and Sam Fender but came out on top as she collected her third prize of the evening.

Speaking live on stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday (02.03.25) night, she said: "This is really cool. Artist of the Year, thank you so much. I've always been an artist but it really rakes a whole team and they're all sat at that table so thank you so much to the people who helped me mak this record.

"Thank you to all the artists out there who feel like they don't fit in but still try. I share this with you."

Earlier in the evening, the '360' hitmaker had been named Best Dance Act.

She said: "Look, I feel like dance music, electric music gets a really bad rep because I feel like everybody is like 'Oh, it's not really that deep, is it?' And I feel like it is. I feel like this genre of music for me is euphoric, and it allows me to feel on such a deep level. And maybe that's not the way for everyone but for me it is."

Less than an hour beforehand, Charli had won Song of the Year for ‘Guess’, which was released as part of her album 'Brat and It's Completely Different but Also Still Brat' and featured Billie Eilish.

She said: "Hi. Thank you, erm, yeah, this is cool. I'm really happy that a song about underwear now has a BRIT Award. Very important stuff. I'm sure that proves something about songwriting, I'm not sure what.

"Thank you to Billie, I asked whether she wanted to be on the song about three days before we shot the music video, and five days before it came out so shout out to her for moving with pace. Not all artists are spontaneous despite them claiming that they are so, thank you Billie, for running and gunning it with me, that was really cool."