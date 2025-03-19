Brittany Cartwright has been surprised by her own resilience since leaving Jax Taylor.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright split in 2024

The 36-year-old star split from Jax, 45, in 2024, and Brittany hopes that her experience can inspire other women to leave "toxic" relationships.

The reality star - who married Jax back in 2019 - told PEOPLE: "It's been difficult to share everything, but also I felt like it was so necessary because if I can help any woman leave a toxic relationship, then I am so proud of myself for being able to do that and show that and how there's another side."

Asked what lessons she's learned from her recent experience, Brittany replied: "How strong I was, because I never thought I was very strong.

"My confidence is so much better. I lost my sparkle for a long time and I feel like I've really gotten that back.

"I've still got a ways to go. I'm still working on myself, still working on myself always. But I feel like I realised how strong I actually was and I'm so proud of myself."

Earlier this month, Brittany revealed that she spent years trying to help Jax to "get better".

The reality star has described himself as "an addict" and Brittany, his estranged wife, "tried and tried and tried for years" to help Jax to overcome his troubles.

Brittany - who has Cruz, three, with Jax - said on the 'When Reality Hits' podcast: "No one wants Jax to be better more than I do, let’s be real.

"I tried and tried and tried for years to help this man get better and for us to be a happy family, I was deeply and madly in love with him, there’s no one that can ever deny that. You know? My love was real.

"And I tried very, very hard to make sure that - especially after we had our son - that he was getting the help he needed."