Brittany Cartwright is "glad" that Jax Taylor has opened up about his addiction struggles.

Brittany Cartwright is 'glad' that Jax Taylor has opened up about his addiction struggles

The 36-year-old reality star split from Jax, 45, in 2024 after five years of marriage but after he admitted that he has been dealing with "substance issues — primarily with cocaine" in recent times, she admitted that she had "tried desperate to help him" throughout their time together.

She told People: "I'm glad that he finally admitted to what was really going on."

"For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he's instilled on our family over the years.

"I've tried desperately to help him without success. I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I'm skeptical. His behaviors are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum."

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star- who has three-year-old son Cruz with her former co-star - is just trying to "navigate" it all in the"best" way she can but insisted that she has "very little trust" for her estranged husband now.

She said: "I'm trying to navigate this as best as I can for my son and I, but every day is still a challenge and very difficult. Jax has caused an enormous amount of damage and I have very little trust in him at this point. My only hope is that one day, he will be a better person for his son."

Her comments came just hours after Jax revealed his struggles as he admitted he is now "83 days sober/"

Speaking on Bravo's 'Hot Mic' podcast, he said: "People ask you, 'Do you have an alcohol problem too?' I don't necessarily think I have an alcohol problem but the two go hand in hand.

"I can't do cocaine without drinking. So I just gave up both."