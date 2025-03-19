Brittany Cartwright will "never" rekindle her romance with Jax Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright married Jax Taylor in 2019

The 36-year-old star split from Jax in 2024, and despite feeling "lonely" at times, Brittany insists there's no chance that she reunites with Jax.

The reality star - who has Cruz, three, with Jax - said on the 'I Do, Part 2' podcast: "I’ve had - I’m not gonna lie - I’ve had like a couple of times where I was, like, lonely and was, like, ‘Whoa, what might happen?' But we never got back together and we will never, ever get back together."

Despite this, Brittany acknowledged that it wasn't easy to walk away from Jax, 45.

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star - who married Jax back in 2019 - explained: "You miss them and you feel lonely. And that’s happened to me a lot.

"But I know I’m worth so much more and I can do so much better than what he put me through. That’s a confidence that I never had before."

Brittany would actually feel "so dumb" if she chose to rekindle her romance with Jax.

She said: "I feel like I’ve gained so much more strength and I’m getting into such a better headspace. I’m so much happier and so much more confident since I’ve left him. If I went back to that, I feel like my peace would be all messed up again."

Earlier this month, Brittany revealed that she spent years trying to help Jax to "get better".

The reality star has described himself as "an addict" and Brittany revealed that she "tried and tried and tried for years" to help Jax to overcome his troubles.

Brittany said on the 'When Reality Hits' podcast: "No one wants Jax to be better more than I do, let’s be real.

"I tried and tried and tried for years to help this man get better and for us to be a happy family, I was deeply and madly in love with him, there’s no one that can ever deny that. You know? My love was real."