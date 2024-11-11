Brittany Cartwright doesn't regret her fling

Brittany Cartwright doesn't regret having a fling with one of Jax Taylor's friends.

The 35-year-old star insists she didn't plan to "hook up with his friend" - but Brittany doesn't have any regrets about it, either.

The reality TV star - who split from Jax earlier this year - said on the 'Hot Mic' podcast: "[Jax and I] did not have a no dating in the friend group policy.

"We never spoke about that because why would we? First off, I didn’t think I was going to hook up with his friend. It wasn’t planned. I wasn’t trying to go after one of his friends. That’s not how it happened."

Brittany also admitted to having a flirty exchange with the unnamed man on social media.

She said: "I could tell this guy was flirting with me. I was always flirting with him. He’s very much my type."

Jax previously admitted that he doesn't blame Brittany for seeking a divorce.

He said on the 'When Reality Hits' podcast: "Unfortunately, she's had enough. And I don't blame her at all. I mean, I can't believe she's been with me this long as it is. That we stayed, to be honest."

Despite this, Jax was still caught off-guard when Brittany decided to leave him.

The reality star - who has Cruz, three, with Brittany - said: "When she decided to leave, I was kind of in shock. I shouldn't have been in shock, but I was in shock."

Jax also conceded that he's been through a "really, really rough" time since his high-profile split from Brittany.

Jax - who spent some time in rehab earlier this year - added: "Anyone that has gone through a divorce will understand how difficult this is."