Brittany Cartwright cried "at least three times" on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

The 36-year-old reality star appears on season four of Special Forces, the quasi-military training TV series, and Brittany has described competing on the show as the "hardest thing" she's ever done.

During an appearance on the Detox Retox With Tom Schwartz podcast, Brittany shared: "It was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life.

"I’ve been very open about heights and how that terrifies me so doing different things like that, I’m proud of myself."

The reality star acknowledged that she pushed herself to her physical and emotional limits on the show.

Brittany also watched old episodes, including some featuring Tom Schwartz, her former Vanderpump Rules co-star, as part of her preparations.

She shared: "I was like, ‘Wow, Tom actually was impressive on that show.’ Except for that time that he had to carry … JoJo Siwa carried Tom. That’s hilarious."

Asked how she ultimately fared on Special Forces, she quipped: "Let’s just say I tried!"

Meanwhile, Brittany split from Jax Taylor, her husband, in 2024, and subsequently filed for a divorce.

However, the TV star previously admitted that she initially thought they would reconcile.

She told Us Weekly: "It has been such a roller-coaster deciding to separate. I really thought that we would be able to get back to a place where we could probably get back together.

"I didn’t know for sure, but I really wanted to try everything I possibly could to save my marriage and keep my family together."

Despite this, Brittany suggested that the heartbreak has actually made her a stronger person.

She explained: "It’s just been a roller-coaster of emotions; a lot of ups [and] a lot of downs, but I also feel like I’ve gotten so much stronger throughout all of this. I’m really feeling confident in my decision, and I think that a lot of people are going to be able to relate to everything I’m going through."

Brittany always felt that she would be with Jax "forever".

She said: "I always thought we would be together forever. But again, I do feel very confident in my decision and it was not a quick decision for me."