Brittany Cartwright claims she offered support to Jax Taylor

The 45-year-old reality TV star recently described himself as "an addict" and Brittany, his estranged wife, has now revealed that she "tried and tried and tried for years" to help Jex to overcome his troubles.

Brittany - who has Cruz, three, with Jax - said on the 'When Reality Hits' podcast: "No one wants Jax to be better more than I do, let’s be real.

"I tried and tried and tried for years to help this man get better and for us to be a happy family, I was deeply and madly in love with him, there’s no one that can ever deny that. You know? My love was real.

"And I tried very, very hard to make sure that - especially after we had our son - that he was getting the help he needed."

Brittany has also rubbished Jax's recent suggestions that he's turned over a new leaf.

The reality star - who married Jax back in 2019 - said: "He has not changed.

"He’s trying to act in public like he’s this mental health advocate and this and that and he’s so much better and he’s giving all these excuses and doing all these victim mentality things."

Meanwhile, Jax recently admitted that he's been battling a cocaine addiction for more than 20 years.

The former 'Vanderpump Rules' star said on the 'Hot Mic' podcast: "I have substance issues - primarily with cocaine. It’s hard to say out loud.

"I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it."