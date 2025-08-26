Brittany Mahomes has led the congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the pair announced their engagement.

Congratulations have flooded in for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift after they confirmed their engagement

The 29-year-old star has grown close to the Love Story hitmaker since she began dating NFL star Kelce in 2023 and took to social media to express her delight at the couple's joyous news.

Brittany - who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes - posted on Instagram: "Two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love. Just so happy for these two."

Patrick and Travis have long been close both on and off the field as they have won three Super Bowls together with the Chiefs and the quarterback celebrated the news by sharing the couple's joint announcement post alongside a trio of love hearts.

The couples regularly spend time together away from the NFL and the Mahomes' joined Travis in a private box at one of Taylor's shows in Amsterdam on The Eras Tour last year.

Patrick, 29, said: "We were just having fun and enjoying a dinner just like anyone else would. That's what makes it so great.

"We don't make it more than what it is - it's just friendship, fellowship and enjoying everyone's success."

Mahomes recalled how he had some doubts when Travis first told him about his romance with Taylor that were only removed when the music mega star attended her first NFL game in September 2023.

Speaking in the ESPN docuseries The Kingdom, the quarterback said: "He told me during the week. It was one of those where I gotta see it until I believe it."

Taylor shared a series of photos of Travis' forest proposal on Instagram on Tuesday (26.08.25) - which received over six million likes within an hour of being uploaded to the social media platform - and Kelce's team-mate Mike Danna is pleased with the "beautiful" news.

The Chiefs defensive end said: "Man, it's incredible, great for them.

"Anytime you find that joy, happiness, it's a beautiful thing. I just got told 30 seconds ago. That's a beautiful thing to see."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump wished the couple "a lot of luck", despite previously being critical of the Blank Space hitmaker after she had backed his rival Kamala Harris in last year's presidential election.

He told reporters at the White House: "I wish them a lot of luck. I think he's a great player. A great guy. And I think she's a terrific person."

The official NFL social media account also sent well-wishes to the the pair.

The post simply read: "Congratulations to Travis and Taylor."