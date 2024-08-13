Brittany Snow has described her father's Alzheimer's battle as "much better of a gift" than a sudden death.

Brittany Snow has opened up on her father's Alzheimer's battle

The 38-year-old actress has reflected on her father's ongoing health struggle, and while it has been difficult since his diagnosis - which happened "a really long time" ago and has drastically changed their relationship - she insisted there are some positives to the disease.

She told Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen on the 'Broad Ideas' podcast: "The gift of grieving it in a slow process has been really beautiful.

"I get to realise what I love about him and appreciate each thing about these tiny little moments that then get lost.

"Although it’s quite sad, it’s so much better of a gift than it happening suddenly.”

Rachel has still been left understandably heartbroken by her father's battle, noting his disease means there is no more "physical touch" between them, despite once being the "closest" in their family

She added: "There is no home in that way."

However, she has been helped by connecting with other people who are going through the same situation, and she described it as "beautiful" to see her father become a "different version" of himself.

She explained: "There are so many people who have gone through this and it’s a baffling disease to witness.

“I think it’s really, really interesting and beautiful to get to see someone who is still there, but just a different version of themselves.”

Brittany admitted it's been tough coming to terms with the changes in her life, partiuclarly after finalising her divorce from ex husband Tyler Stanaland in July 2023 after five years together.

She said: "There’s that need for that man-sort of safety because I don’t have that anymore.

"Trying to still find that within myself and find it through friendships and work relationships and not putting it on a partner either, but still navigating that I still deserve and want a partner. You can make that person your home.”