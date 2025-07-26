Brittany Snow still doesn't feel like she's "made it" in Hollywood.

Brittany Snow has enjoyed huge success in her career

The 39-year-old actress has enjoyed a hugely successful career, starring in films such as The Pacifier, John Tucker Must Die, Hairspray and the Pitch Perfect franchise - but Brittany thinks she still has something to prove.

She explained to People: "I don't think I've made it.

"It's always a struggle. I'm always wondering what my next job is going to be or if going to 'make it,' in a way. I think that's the same for every actor — unless you're Tom Cruise or something."

Brittany drew inspiration from other actresses during her younger years.

She said: "I've been around since people were kids, so they grew up with me as I was growing up.

"I know with the people who influenced me the most, growing up, and the actresses that I looked up to, I do feel like I know them. And when I meet them, they mean more to me than anything because they showed me what it was like to be a woman."

Brittany admits to feeling particularly inspired by Claire Danes, her The Beast in Me co-star.

The actress explained: "Working with Claire was probably one of the most fan-girl encounters that I've had in a long time, because I grew up with My So-Called Life.

"I grew up with Romeo + Juliet, Little Women. I wanted to be Claire Danes. So, getting to work opposite of her and becoming friends with her was such an honour for me. She's always been someone I greatly admire, not only for her acting, but also for how she keeps her private life sacred."

Brittany's attitude towards career success has evolved over time, and she still relishes what she does.

The movie star said: "I think my idea of success when I was younger was this sort of one-track mind of needing to be Julia Roberts because as a 10-year-old girl, everyone wants to be Julia Roberts.

"I think as I've gotten older, I've realised that there's so many different forms of success. Success, to me, is the fact that I'm still doing this, and I love it even more now. I remind myself all the time that I didn't give up."