Kristin Chenoweth was "very nervous" to star as Jackie Siegel in a new musical.

Kristin Chenoweth will make her return to The Great White Way in 2025

The 56-year-old Broadway star will play the socialite in the new Stephen Schwartz musical 'The Queen of Versailles' - which is based on the 2012 documentary of the same name and follows Jackie and her billionaire husband David Siegel as they build a $100 million home in Florida amid the country's economic struggles - but was worried about "hurting" the former model with her portrayal.

She told Vogue: "I’m not gonna lie, I was very trepidatious. Even though she’d given us the rights, I was worried she might be hurt once she saw the way we told her story. Before she saw the show I even pulled her aside and said, 'Jackie, I want you to know that I really do love you and I’m nervous because I’ve gotten to know you and don’t want you to think we’re trying to hurt you. But I’m telling your story and some people are gonna be judgmental.' And she said, 'Oh, I already know that, Kristin, but don’t worry—I’m so used to it.'

"She was so happy about the Victoria’s Voice Foundation being so prevalent in the second act of the show, and she thanked me and the writers for that. I’m glad she took what I said to heart and was able to enjoy the show.

The former 'Glee' star - who originated the role of Glinda in Stephen Schwartz's smash hit musical 'Wicked' more than 20 years ago - even got to visit the real residence which the former beauty queen owns and claimed that none of the grand buildings she has visited over the years have come close to its grandeur.

She said: " Versailles is… so, I’ve been to the White House, Buckingham Palace, and a lot of other places around the world, but let me tell ya—nothing compares to Versailles. She knew I loved Krispy Kreme donuts, so when we went to the English pub section of the house she had all these boxes of donuts set up with Cokes and a bunch of other things I love. I met all the birds she’s not technically supposed to have because they’re all endangered—which is just another reason I love her! And no matter where we went in the house, there were always tons of dogs running around, including this really old dog that Jackie had bought the day before. She said, “He was gonna get euthanized but I just couldn’t let that happen, so I saved him!