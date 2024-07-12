Brooke Burke found it "shocking" and "disappointing" when she was fired from 'Dancing With the Stars'.

Brooke Burke was stunned to be axed from DWTS

The 52-year-old star landed the presenting role in season 10 but left in 2014 ahead of the 18th season of the show and though she had reached the point where she'd "had enough" of the programme, she was still stunned by her dismissal.

Speaking on 'Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone', Brooke hailed her presenting stint as an "amazing experience".

She added: "It was a good ride."

Asked how she felt about leaving the show, she laughed: "Getting fired, you mean?"

But Curtis then quizzed his guest on whether she felt it was time to go at that point and she had mixed feelings.

She said: "It's a really good question. I probably had enough, but then when you leave something and you think you've had enough, you kind of, in hindsight, look back and want a little bit more. As a host, when you're on a live show, it was a long time and I think I was ready to do other things.

"But I think it's shocking when there's a change in our business, just to humanise it, to be honest, to be vulnerable. I think it was really disappointing.

"I wasn't expecting it, not that we can ever have a plan in Hollywood, 'cause you know we can't. Things change like that for a variety of reasons.

"It was for sure time for a number of reasons on both sides, but, yeah, I think that kind of changes. It's always a bummer."

Brooke - who won the show in 2008 with Derek Hough - presented 'DWTS' with Tom Bergeron, who was fired in 2020 after 15 years at the helm, and she praised her "flawless" former co-host.

She gushed: "He was an amazing host. He was a great co-host. He's so brilliant. So funny. so freaking smart. And I always give him credit because he was one of those men that really knows how to be a partner.

"No ego, at all. He's flawless, in my opinion. But he always welcomed me and made space for me. And he was a great partner. And not everybody knows how to do that, especially in our town."