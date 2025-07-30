Brooke Hogan asked to be removed from her father’s will in 2023.

Brooke Hogan 'asked to be removed from Hulk Hogan's will'

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan died from cardiac arrest on July 24, aged 71, and Brooke, 37 reportedly made the will request two years ago because she “didn’t want to get caught up in a financial battle when he passed”, according to TMZ.

Brooke is said to have wanted to protect her father from people she believed “were taking advantage of him” but after many years of disagreements, she contacted his financial manager and asked to be removed as a beneficiary.

Brooke is reportedly set to receive a small sum from a life insurance trust and is planning to put the money towards her children’s college funds.

Meanwhile, following her father’s death, Brooke took to social media to pay tribute and to reflect on their turbulent relationship.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Brooke explained: "When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us. I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have."

Brooke also used her post to "clear a few things up" regarding their estrangement.

The realty star wrote: "It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand. My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business. I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support. I begged him to rest, to take care of himself."

Brooke explained: "He was telling me these things, being so vulnerable with me and heard my pleas, then suddenly something shifted, and he made a choice to walk the path that clearly tore at his spirit. I felt a disconnect. What followed were respectful disagreements that took an emotional toll on me."

Brooke ultimately took a step back from her dad in order to "protect [her] heart".

However, she doesn't have any regrets about how she dealt with the situation.

She said: "I know in my heart I did everything I could. He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this."