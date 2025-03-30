Brooke Hogan's husband has defended her after she was called a "narcissist" by her mother Linda.

Brooke Hogan's husband defends her after attack from mother

Linda, 65, reacted after Brooke revealed she had gone no contact with both Linda and her dad Hulk Hogan - whose real name is Terry Bollea - after being "verbally and mentally abused since childhood".

And, after Linda shared a scathing message about Brooke on Facebook, her husband, former NHL star Steven Oleksy posted a lengthy statement on Instagram, disputing Linda's version of events.

He wrote: "My wife's post was not a plea for attention, sympathy, or even support.

"It was simply a response to the false claims that had been made about her-that she hadn't seen or spoken to her mother in eight years, that her mother had never met me, that we did not attend her father's wedding because of work, and a number of other things that fall well short of the truth. I cannot stand by and allow anyone to continue to hurt not only the most amazing person I am fortunate enough to call my wife, but also the distorted sense of power and relevance the media can sometimes grant individuals.

“… the claim that my wife broke 'Jane Doe's' collarbone was laughable to those who know the truth. I myself have only had one sip of alcohol in my life, and that was to celebrate a Stanley Cup championship victory at the age of 32.

"My wife will have the occasional cocktail or glass of wine, but neither of us has ever used drugs or any other substance that may alter reality ...

"As for the idea that we married without anyone knowing, that was never our intention. Unfortunately, it was the only viable option when another party involved said, 'I don't do weddings or funerals anymore,' ...

"...One of the most heartbreaking moments occurred when she renovated and designed a home for this individual purely out of kindness, for free, with no expectation of anything in return. All she asked for was a simple request: to watch a sunset together. Her gesture was met with a cold shoulder, and the individual walked away, leaving her behind to watch the sunset alone.

"My wife, understanding the value of time and love over anything material, made a final, resolute decision. She asked to be removed from all future financial involvement, requesting her release from documents that had her in a substantial fiduciary and financial position once certain events transpired. She said to me, 'If I can't have honesty and time with them, I don't want anything'.”

Steven's message came after Linda claimed her daughter's memory was "completely skewed" and she made up some of her claims.

She also alleged she had been physically hurt by Brooke when her daughter was "drunk".

She wrote on Facebook: "It’s her angle to keep her family away from her now , revealing who she used to be after drinking a half a bottle of vodka. She was so drunk she broke my collarbone and cut my lip and insisted everyone take her to the hospital because she was poisoned and she wasn’t.

"She was just drunk… there’s many stories like that. I’m not gonna go on, but I’m not gonna defend myself against these ridiculous allegations . I’ll do that in court if she keeps it up.(sic)"