Brooke Shields got to form a "new type of relationship" with her daughters when they grew up.

Brooke Shields has reflected on watching her daughters grow up

The 59-year-old actress has Rowan, 21, and 18-year-old Grier with her husband Chris Henchy, 60, and admitted that she actually got to "meet" her daughters all over again once they reached adulthood.

She told People: "I’m terrified to be an empty nester! All of a sudden, they’re not yours anymore. When you realize they are their own human beings, you get to meet them again. To have them reveal themselves to you, it’s a new type of relationship. I didn’t mold them but I protected them enough so that they could become who they are and I got out of the way."

The 'Blue Lagoon' star is also confident that her daughters will be there for each other as they go on through life and while she will "miss" having them around the house, is "excited" to see what the future holds for her kids.

She added: "They’re going to have each other’s back. They’re both tough and strong-willed. The world is not going to undo them. I’m proud of who they are. I'm really going to miss them. I want to stay on the periphery but I’m also excited about what’s ahead."

Grier began her new life at Wake Forest University in North Carolina earlier this month, and Rowan has actually been studying at the same college since 2021.

At the time, Brooke said in an Instagram video: "I am now officially an empty nester. It's so weird that she's not here.

"It's not easy. She started crying, and then I really started crying. And then, I cried a good portion of the ride home."