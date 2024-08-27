Brooke Shields was reduced to tears as her daughter left home in order to attend college.

Brooke Shields has described herself as an empty nester

The 59-year-old star described herself as an "empty nester" after her 18-year-old daughter Grier began her new life at Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Brooke - who has Grier and Rowan, 21, with her husband Chris Henchy - said in an Instagram video: "I am now officially an empty nester. It's so weird that she's not here."

Rowan has actually been studying at the same college since 2021, and Brooke admitted to being overcome with emotion, as the reality of the situation hit her on the "ride home".

She shared: "It's not easy. She started crying, and then I really started crying. And then, I cried a good portion of the ride home."

Despite this, Brooke recently admitted that she feels "more youthful" now than she "was in [her] youth".

The model - who has been married to Chris since 2001 - revealed that she feels more energised and more confident than ever before.

Brooke - who turned 59 in May - told Allure: "I am more youthful now than I was in my youth. My energy, my confidence, my lack of self-judgement.

"The negative tapes that I played [in my mind] … they don’t play anymore. They’re all stretched out."

Brooke confessed to feeling under pressure to look a certain way during her younger years.

She explained: "I spent a great deal of my life trying to live up to an expectation that was presented as me.

"I'm not good enough because I don't look like that, or that's what I need to be doing. ‘Well, you've never done runway, Brooke, because you're athletic’ - that’s a euphemism for ‘not skinny.’

"As a model in your younger days, those are the messages you get - all about what you're not. Then you get to this age and you start going through this list of all the things you are. And it's so much more empowering than the chipping away of yourself that I did."