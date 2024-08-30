Brooke Shields thinks more women should consider having IVF treatment.

Brooke Shields has discussed her experience of IVF

The 59-year-old actress - who has daughters Rowan, 21, and Grier, 18 - believes younger women should be more open to the idea of having IVF treatment.

Brooke - who is married to film director Chris Henchy - told PEOPLE: "In my generation, we were told career, career and that takes time and years and then you get to a place, you're in your thirties and all of a sudden, you can start having trouble and so I always ask people, ‘Have you frozen your eggs?’ That’s also an important conversation for young women."

Rowan has admitted that she simply "wouldn’t be here without IVF".

She said: "My mom went through a lot and IVF too.

"I wouldn’t be here without IVF. I was frozen for two years and I think mom talking about it with us from an early age, we are now aware. That’s an important conversation for young women."

Meanwhile, Brooke recently claimed that she feels "more youthful" now than she "was in [her] youth".

The model revealed that she feels more energised and more confident than ever before.

Brooke - who turned 59 in May - told Allure: "I am more youthful now than I was in my youth. My energy, my confidence, my lack of self-judgement.

"The negative tapes that I played [in my mind] … they don’t play anymore. They’re all stretched out."

Brooke confessed to feeling under pressure to look a certain way during her younger years.

She explained: "I spent a great deal of my life trying to live up to an expectation that was presented as me.

"I'm not good enough because I don't look like that, or that's what I need to be doing. ‘Well, you've never done runway, Brooke, because you're athletic’ - that’s a euphemism for ‘not skinny.’

"As a model in your younger days, those are the messages you get - all about what you're not. Then you get to this age and you start going through this list of all the things you are. And it's so much more empowering than the chipping away of yourself that I did."