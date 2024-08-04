Brooklyn Beckham has broken his shoulder.

Brooklyn Beckham in hospital (c) Instagram

The 25-year-old chef - who is the son of Victoria and David Beckham - needed hospital treatment after sustaining a painful injury, but he didn't reveal what had happened to break the bone.

Sharing a selfie from his hospital bed, Brooklyn reassured fans things were "all good" because he's got his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham for support.

He captioned his Instagram post: “Broke my shoulder but all good cause I have @nicolaannepeltzbeckham to look after me xx love you babe [heart emojis] (sic)"

Just hours earlier, both Brooklyn and his 29-year-old wife had shared photos to their Instagram Stories of them out walking, with him not appearing to have any issues with his arms in the post.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn has been supporting Nicola in her quest for answers over the death of her dog Nala just hours after the pooch had been to the groomers.

The 'Lola actress' is taking legal action against HoundSpa employee Jony Ceballos, HoundSpa LLC and the company's owner Deborah Gittleman.

In the lawsuit, Nicola claims Nala's death was caused by Ceballos’ alleged "intentional and malicious abuse of dogs."

It added: "Nala went into the grooming van, a happy, healthy dog, but returned injured and in severe physical distress - breathing heavily and wheezing, with her chest pulsating. Nala’s tongue was blue, she had fluid in her lungs, and she suffered neurological damage.

"Nala was put on oxygen and cared for as Nicola distressingly and emotionally witnessed her dog suffer."

According to PEOPLE.com, the lawsuit accuses the company of "reckless and malicious conduct" for keeping Ceballos employed following an alleged "history of complaints" about him "repeatedly" mistreating animals.

The suit added: "This case is about holding responsible those who abuse animals in their care and shedding light on the lack of protections for pet owners and their beloved dogs and pets."

Nicola added in a statement to PEOPLE: "[I am] in so much shock and pain over my baby Nala suddenly passing last month following what should have been a routine grooming session.

"I posted the experience on my Instagram to bring awareness, and was heartbroken to hear the horrifying stories from so many others who have experienced the same tragedy. I can't bear it. I’m outraged to hear how common stories like Nala's are ...

"[I want to] work for changes and laws to help make sure no one else ever has to experience this heartbreak ... I've dedicated most of my life to saving dogs and I can't in good conscience let this horrifying act happen to more families."