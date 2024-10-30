Brooklyn Beckham feels like the "luckiest guy in the world" to be married to Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in 2022

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in 2022

The 25-year-old star - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - has taken to social media to celebrate the couple's latest anniversary.

Brooklyn - who tied the knot in 2022 - wrote on Instagram: "Happy anniversary baby xx I’m the luckiest guy in the world to have you by my side everyday and wake up to your gorgeous face everyday xx I love you with all my heart (sic)"

Nicola has also taken to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

The 29-year-old actress - who got engaged to Brooklyn in 2020 - posted a bouquet of white roses on the photo-sharing platform.

Nicola - who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner - captioned the snap: "I love you so much."

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Brooklyn revealed that he dreams of becoming a dad one day.

He told PEOPLE: "I've always wanted to be a young dad, and I always want to be able to take my kids wherever I go."

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2022, and the actress previously likened married life to a "never-ending sleepover play date".

Nicola - who starred in the hit drama series 'Bates Motel' - shared: "Everyone is always like, 'Oh, what does being married feel like?' This is genuinely how I feel.

"I feel like when you're on a sleepover or a play date, and it's like, 'Oh, can they sleep over again?' And you just are on a never-ending sleepover play date. That's how we feel."

Tagged in