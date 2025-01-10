Brooklyn Beckham thinks getting married to Nicola Peltz is the "best decision" he's ever made.

Brooklyn Beckham has heaped praise on Nicola Peltz

The 25-year-old star has taken to social media to celebrate Nicola's 30th birthday, with Brooklyn describing his wife as the "most gorgeous person" he knows.

Brooklyn - who is the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham - wrote on Instagram: "Dear Nicola, happy birthday baby. I will keep this short, but I want to write down a little of how much I love you. A few years ago I asked you to marry me and it was the best decision I have ever made.

"You make me smile and laugh and you are the most amazing and most gorgeous person I know. I am so lucky to be able to spend every day with you and wake up next to you every morning. (sic)"

Brooklyn also listed a series of things that he loves about his wife.

He said: "I love your smile, your laugh, your passion about your work, your love for dogs, I just love the way you are. You are perfect in every way."

In October, Brooklyn described himself as the "luckiest guy in the world" to be married to Nicola.

Brooklyn - who tied the knot in 2022 - took to social media to celebrate their anniversary.

He wrote on Instagram: "Happy anniversary baby xx I’m the luckiest guy in the world to have you by my side everyday and wake up to your gorgeous face everyday xx I love you with all my heart (sic)"

Nicola also took to Instagram to celebrate their anniversary.

The actress posted a bouquet of white roses on the photo-sharing platform.

Nicola - who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner - captioned the snap: "I love you so much."

