Brooklyn Beckham has opened up about his relationship with his dad David Beckham

The 26 year old has opened up about his relationship with the former footballer admitting they grew close because they both love sports cars and David has been collecting them over the years.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times newspaper, Brooklyn admitted his dad inspired his love of racing when he was "very young".

He added: "It’s something that me and my dad bonded over. My dad’s had some pretty cool cars."

The chat took place in March while Brooklyn was taking part in the Formula E Evo Sessions in Florida before rumours of a family feud became public after Brooklyn failed to attend any of his dad's 50th birthday celebrations while he was in the UK this month.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham was absent from his dad's glitzy party in Miami last month, as well as bash the couple's country home in the UK's Cotswolds, a family trip to France and a party in London.

The former soccer star previously opened up about turning 50 this year, telling Men’s Health magazine: "[It] doesn’t bother me one bit ...

"People are asking me about it gently, like it should be a big issue. It’s not something that I’m worried about, as long as I’m fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that’s all I care about."

Brooklyn lives in the US with his wife Nicola Peltz and the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary last month.

In a post on Instagram, Brooklyn wrote: "Happy 3 year anniversary baby x. I love you with all my heart x I’m so lucky I get to spend everyday with you and wake up to your beautiful face everyday you are my world x I love you so much Nicola."

While Nicola added in a post for her husband: "I can’t believe it’s been three years since this day - I love you with all my heart and promise to always have your back.

"I can’t wait for forever with you. Thank you for being the most incredible husband I could ever dream of. I love you a million times over."