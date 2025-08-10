Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham would renew his wedding vows with wife Nicola “every single day” if he could.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham's 'beautiful' vow renewal

The couple married in April 2022 after three years of dating and, earlier this month, they reaffirmed their commitment to one another in a “beautiful” ceremony.

Brooklyn, 26, told PEOPLE: "It was beautiful. We just wanted a really beautiful experience - a really cute memory.

"To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her. I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."

After he and Nicola, 30, tied the knot in 2022, Brooklyn had his vows tattooed on his body and he revealed he will "find space" to add on the new ones.

He added: “These ones were actually longer than my original ones.”

Brooklyn – who described marriage as a “never-ending playdate” – insisted he and Nicola prefer quiet nights in together, away from the showbiz scene.

He said: “We don't like to go out for dinner, really. We don't like to party or anything like that. When we are together, which is a lot of the time, we just hang out with our four dogs, and drink wine at home.

“I've always been a massive foodie. I've always loved trying different cuisines and meeting different chefs. I travel quite a lot. It's something that I've just been obsessed with. I cook for my wife, cook for my dogs, cook for my friends. I'm always hosting people, me and my wife. We just have a lot of fun with it."