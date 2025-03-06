Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham may become a racing driver - because his wife thinks he looks "sexy".

Brooklyn's wife Nicola likes his race outfit

The 26-year-old star is joining 11 other famous faces in taking part in Formula E’s Evo Sessions at the Miami International Autodrome and while his spouse Nicola Peltz-Beckham was initially "worried" about him getting behind the wheel at speed, she changed her mind when she saw him in his overalls.

He told reporters: "[Nicola] was a little bit worried [about me doing this] but then she saw me in my race outfit and was like 'You should do this as a job. You look really good.'

"She was a little bit worried. But after she saw me, after I got out of the car, she was like: 'You look really sexy!' So I might be changing careers."

While Brooklyn and his famous dad, David Beckham, have always "bonded" over cars and racing, he admitted the retired soccer star was concerned about him heading out onto the Miami International Autodrome track in the world's fastest electric car, the GEN3 Evo.

Brooklyn revealed: "Obviously, my dad was just like, 'Just be careful.'

"But it's something that me and my dad have definitely bonded over, over the years. You know, we're both into cars, both into racing - he's really excited, and just said: 'Be careful. You be careful and have fun'."

When the opportunity to be a part of the event popped up, Brooklyn did not hesitate to say yes.

He said: "I’ve loved motorsport all my life, so when the opportunity came to be a part of 'Evo Sessions' with Formula E, I jumped at the chance.

"I love it as a sport, but it’s an incredible opportunity to actually get behind the wheel and experience what it takes to compete at the top level of motorsport.

"The performance of the cars is insane, so I’m pleased I’ll be learning from the best in how to get the most out of them."