Brooks Nader recommends "tanning totally naked".

Brooks Nader has shared some beauty tips

The 28-year-old model - who was the covergirl for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2023 - has shared some of her top beauty tips, revealing that she enjoys tanning naked.

Brooks told Extra: "I would highly recommend just waking up every morning and tanning totally naked. Lay in the sun. There’s scientific studies that show if all of your special parts hit the sun, and you start your day that way, you’re going to have a good day."

Brooks is set to star alongside her sisters in a new reality TV series called Love Thy Nader, and she's warned viewers to "buckle up and get ready" for the show.

The model - who competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2024 - shared: "I don’t even know what the cuts are, but a little teaser drops today and there’s a lot to be seen with this show."

Brooks recently revealed that she can't wait to share her life with TV viewers.

The model also acknowledged that the reality show will be full of "chaos" and "drama".

Speaking to Us Weekly, Brooks joked: "There’s four of us. I can’t even count on one hand how many of them there are.

"You can expect everything to be laid out there. There’s chaos, there’s drama, there’s boys [and] there’s girls. There’s everything you can imagine under the sun. Just four girls from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, living in the big city in SoHo — all under the same roof. What can go wrong? It’s bound to be chaos."

Brooks also featured in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and she admitted that her attitude towards photoshoots has evolved over time.

The blonde beauty confessed to working out "three times a day" before she made her Sports Illustrated debut - but Brooks admitted that she's now much more casual and relaxed in her approach.

She said: "My first year, I was such an anxious, crazy person [and] I worked out three times a day. This time, I ate a cheeseburger right before and kind of rocked into it.

"It just depends on my mood, to be honest … I’m a vet."