Bruce Springsteen isn't 'affected' by his new status as a billionaire

Forbes magazine recently revealed The Boss has an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion thanks to the lucrative sale of his music back catalogue in 2021 and his extensive touring but his longtime pal Steven is adamant the musician continues to work because he loves performing and "the money has absolutely no factor" in his career decisions.

Steven told The Independent newspaper: "I’m not sure how accurate that [Forbes report] is, first of all. But I don’t think it matters, honestly ...

"When you have enough money to live, that’s the point where it matters. Do you continue to work? Or do you retire on a yacht and drink mojitos off the coast of Portugal? The fact is: this is what we do. And so the money has absolutely no factor. It hasn’t affected [him] for many, many years. Ever since, really, [1984 album] 'Born in the USA'. What’s that, 40 years?

"So no matter how many zeros is on the bank account, it doesn’t make any difference!"

Steven also joked: "It’s great for me because I’m gonna definitely borrow some money, I tell you that. I’m joking, of course ... My bookie’s gonna love him. I’m joking again!"

Springsteen previously recalled that the felt uncomfortable when he first started making good money from his music because it set him apart from everyone he grew up with in his home town in New Jersey.

In Warren Zanes’ 2023 book 'Deliver Me From Nowhere', the musician explained: "I was solvent, which would make me unique in my little neighbourhood. So I was dealing with that, with all my very conflicted feelings about being so separate from the people that I’d grown up around and that I wrote about."