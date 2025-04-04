Bruce Springsteen has announced the release of a collection of seven previously unheard albums. Spanning music recorded between 1983 and 2018, Bruce, 74, has said he wants to move from playing it privately to friends and family to sharing it with fans.

He said in a statement: “‘The Lost Albums’ were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released.

“I’ve played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I’m glad you’ll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them.”

The collection, titled ‘Tracks II: The Lost Albums’, will be released on 27 June via Sony Music.

According to a press release, the albums “fill in rich chapters of Springsteen’s expansive career timeline – while offering invaluable insight into his life and work as an artist”

Among the recordings is ‘LA Garage Sessions ’83’, described as a “crucial link” between 1982’s ‘Nebraska’ and 1984’s ‘Born in the U.S.A’.

The album features a “lo-fi exploration” of music recorded during that period, echoing the drum loops and synth sounds heard in ‘Streets of Philadelphia Sessions’.

“The ability to record at home whenever I wanted allowed me to go into a wide variety of different musical directions,” Bruce added about the collection.

Other projects in the set include ‘Faithless’, a soundtrack recorded for a film that was never made, and ‘Inyo’, an LP described as containing “richly woven border tales”.

Also included is ‘Twilight Hours’, described as an “orchestra-driven, mid-century noir” project.

Bruce has shared a preview of the 83-song collection with the track ‘Rain in the River’, taken from the previously unreleased album ‘Perfect World’.

The track has been described as capturing the "arena-ready E Street flavor”.

“Last night, I put on my jacket and I went for a ride / Smelled sweet mustard fields, and my Colt at my side / Like rain in the river / Rain in the river," he sings on the track.

Bruce’s last studio album, ‘Only the Strong Survive’, was released in 2022.

The record featured covers of classics by artists including the Four Tops, the Supremes, Frankie Wilson, the Temptations, and Jimmy Ruffin.