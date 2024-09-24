Bruce Springsteen plans to keep performing "until the wheels fall off".

Bruce Springsteen doesn't plan to retire

The 75-year-old icon released his debut album, 'Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.', back in 1973 - but Bruce doesn't have any intention of walking away from the music industry.

In a trailer for a new documentary, 'Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band', he says: "Since I was 16, playing live has been a deep and lasting part of who I am and how I justify my existence here on Earth."

Bruce subsequently reflected on performing alongside the same line-up for the last 40 years.

The award-winning icon also insisted that he doesn't have any plans to retire from the music business.

He said: "I plan on continuing until the wheels fall off, and for as long as the audience will follow me. That's my job."

In August, Bruce promised his fans that he won't be slowing down in the coming years.

The chart-topping star - who has battled some health issues in recent times - suggested that he still loves performing live as much as he ever has.

He told fans during a show in Philadelphia: "We've been around 50 f****** years, and we ain't quitting! We ain't doing no farewell tour bull****! Jesus Christ! No farewell tour for the E Street Band!"

Bruce also admitted that he still relished the experience of performing live in front of his adoring fans.

The 'Dancing in the Dark' hitmaker - who is known for his energetic live performances, which can last for more than four hours - said: "Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name. That's all it takes. I ain't going anywhere."