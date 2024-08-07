BTS star Suga has apologised after being booked for driving an electric scooter while intoxicated.

Suga has said sorry

The 31-year-old singer - who is currently working as a social service agent as part of his compulsory military service- has received an undisclosed fine and lost his license after being booked on charges of violating the Road Traffic Act in Seoul, and he deeply regrets his actions.

He said in a statement shared online: “I am very heavy-hearted and apologetic to bring you disappointing news.

“After drinking at a dinner yesterday night, I rode an electric scooter home. I violated the Road Traffic Act due to my complacent thinking that it was a short distance and my failure to recognise that using an electric scooter while intoxicated was prohibited.

“I fell while parking the scooter in front of my house, and the nearby police officer conducted a breathalyser test, resulting in the cancellation of my license and a fine.

"Although there were no victims or damaged facilities in this process, it is entirely my responsibility without any excuse, and I sincerely apologize to everyone.”

“I apologise to everyone hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions in the future to prevent such incidents from occurring again.”

The 'Butter' hitmaker's record label, Big Hit, have also apologised for the "inappropriate behaviour" of the star, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi.

They said in a statement: "We express our sincere apology for the incident involving BTS member Suga and his electric kickboard accident.

"We apologise for the disappointment caused by the artist's inappropriate behaviour.

"As a social service agent during his military service, he is prepared to accept any disciplinary actions from his place of work for causing a social disturbance.

"We will take greater care to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future."