Sean 'Diddy' Combs had more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil at his home because he buys in bulk to get a good deal.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested earlier this month

The 54-year-old rap mogul was arrested last week and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, with reports detailing various items police had seized when his house was raided earlier this year.

The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker's lawyer Marc Agnifilo initially played down the 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

He told TMZ in a preview off their documentary 'The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment': "I don't know where the number 1,000 came.

"I'm really sure what the baby oil has to do with anything."

When he was told the number came direct from federal documents and suggested the oil had been used during orgies, the lawyer added: "I guess. I don't know what you need 1,000 - one bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you'd even need 1,000 for.

"He has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home.

"Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?

"I don't think it was a thousand. I think it was—let's just say it's a lot."

The indictment alleged Diddy had organised so-called "Freak Offs", which were described as "elaborate sex performances" during which female victims were compelled through "force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers."

But the rapper's lawyer played down the claim.

He said: "They called them ‘freak offs.' But, you know, back when I was a kid in the late ‘70s, they were called threesomes."

In the indictment, Diddy was also accused of arranging directing, masturbating during and frequently "electronically recording" the alleged sex shows, as well as transporting commercial sex workers "across state lines and internationally."

Documents stated: "During Freak Offs, Combs distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant.

"Sometimes unbeknownst to the victims, Combs kept videos he filmed of victims engaging in sex acts with commercial sex workers."

Elsewhere in the paperwork, it discussed the seizing of the baby oil.

It stated: "In or about March 2024, during searches of Combs' residences in Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California, law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant."

Diddy has denied the charges against him and is currently in jail awaiting trial.