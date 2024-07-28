Keavy Lynch "didn't have time to not adjust" to sudden fame.

Keavy Lynch didn't have time to adjust to her sudden fame when B*Witched burst onto the music scene

The 44-year-old singer is part of the girl group B*Witched alongside her twin sister Edele as well as Lindsay Armaou and Sinead O'Carroll and admitted that when they burst onto the scene with their signature chart-topper 'C'est La Vie' in 1998, they were so busy working that they couldn't quite process their "instant" stardom.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I didn't have much time not to adjust to it. Because it really was quite instant. And because it blew up so quickly, we didn't really have time to be doing our kind of normal day-to-day thing that we used to.

"We genuinely were working 16, 17 hours a day, we'd have about a day off every three months. And if we had that day off, we genuinely stayed around somewhere to get some sleep and catch up. So we were sort of protected, I guess, in a way, because we were always with a tour manager always doing a job.

"We didn't have much time where we had days off, or we wandered around the shops or not the tube or anything, because it was so busy. We think nowadays, maybe people have a little bit more time and possibly find it a little more difficult because people have more time to access them in a different way."

The group achieved a string of further hit singles like 'Blame It On the Weatherman' and 'Rollercoaster' but were dropped by their record company after their second album failed to live up to the major success of their debut.

They reunited in 2013 and continue to perform at festivals up and down the country and Keavy admitted that it is "easier" this time round because they are not striving to top the charts or sell millions of records.

She said: "Things are much more of an easier at this time, because people love us for something that we already did.

"So it's much less intense, and we can enjoy it a lot more. And it's not, we're not trying to - one of the I guess, good things and stressful things that happened to us was having a number one straightaway. Because unfortunately, you can't go anywhere, but then from there. And then we had another number one and another and another.

"And unfortunately, anything other than that was going to be seen as was starting to go downhill. And that's exactly what it did do. Which is kind of sad, because we may have had a longer career span had we not gone in and had for number one straightaway. It's just that we started right at the top and that's what everyone wanted from us. And when we put the stain that on a continuous basis, then everything kind of changed."