Cameron Crowe to be a dad again at 67

The 'Jerry Maguire' director and his girlfriend Anais Smith are expecting their first baby together.

According to PEOPLE, Anais shared on Facebook: "Baby Crowe is coming this Fall. So happy to share this exciting news!! Our hearts are overflowing with love gratitude for this next adventure together, as Mom Dad!

"We can't wait to meet you, baby girl. You've already added so much color, sunshine and love to our lives #thirdtrimester (sic)."

Anais also posted a number of pictures of the couple together, including one of him kissing her pregnant belly.

'Almost Famous' director Cameron already shares twin sons Curtis and William with his ex-wife, Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson.

The former couple welcomed the boys in 2000 and split in 2008, although they waited until 2010 to file for divorce.

Nany - who is now married to Geoff Bywater - told PEOPLE in 2021: "[The divorce] was really a sad time because I didn't know how to get through it. But now it's definitely okay, because what it brought to me was my new relationship with Geoff, which is everything I always wanted.

"I was holding out because I thought we could fix it. And I was from a family where my mom and dad were such devoted people. In my mind, I thought that was the standard by which my life should be lived and my relationships should meet up to. So, when it wasn't working, and I couldn't fix it, I was devastated."