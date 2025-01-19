Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx were "finishing each other's sentences" on the set of 'Back in Action'.

Cameron Diaz relished starring alongside her showbiz pal

The 52-year-old actress ended her Hollywood hiatus to star alongside her showbiz pal in the new action-comedy film, and director Seth Gordon has revealed that they had a real "chemistry" during the shoot.

Seth, 48, told PEOPLE: "[They were] totally finishing each other's sentences ... and seeing their chemistry and that energy together was really inspiring."

Cameron and Jamie's friendship actually changed the tone of the new Netflix movie.

Seth said: "It made me want a little less action and a little more hanging out, so that they could play. Because whenever we got to do those scenes, it just breathed life into me and the crew.

"When you see people just crushing it, it's inspiring for everybody, right? ... So I tried to do that as much as possible, keeping in mind that the word 'action' is in the damn title, so we can't remove too much stuff. But they're amazing together."

The new movie marks Cameron's first acting job in more than a decade. And the actress was very supportive of Jamie, after he suffered a stroke while they were shooting the film in April 2023.

Speaking about their friendship, Cameron recently told 'Extra': "For every person who knows Jamie, like, it was terrifying.

"For everybody who loves Jamie, the world, like, everybody was concerned … I can't even imagine how he feels.

"I'm so proud of him, how brave he was to do his [stand-up special], to let us all know. But you know, it’s hard. You walk up to him and he’s like, ‘Everybody cries’!"