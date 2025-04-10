Cameron Mathison found losing his home in the Los Angeles wildfires "one of the hardest things" he's ever dealt with.

The 'General Hospital' actor - who split from wife Vanessa, the mother of his adult children Lucas and Leila, last July - was devastated when his house burned down in January because of all the memories the abode held, and also because of the impact on his family's dreams for the future.

He told 'Access Hollywood': "Every little single thing that I've ever owned, every piece of evidence of my life and my kids' lives, was lost in that house.

"I am fluctuating. There's lots to learn from this, and lots to be grateful for. And also, thinking about thousands of others going through the same thing. But it has been more devastating than I actually thought it would be.

"It's been, oddly, one of the hardest things I've ever had to deal with.

"It's been a hard thing to express to people. They probably have an idea that it's difficult, but it's where I raised my kids, it's where my kids wanted to raise their kids."

Despite his sadness, Cameron - who plans to rebuild his house - is trying to be optimistic.

He added: "It's going to be OK for sure. I got this. But I'm also allowing myself to feel that."

Cameron, 55, praised his "phenomenal" co-stars on 'General Hospital' for the love and support they have shown him over the last few months.

He said: "My 'GH' family has been phenomenal.

"And that made tons of difference. It's unbelievable the love and support and kindness and generosity that has been given to myself and thousands of others going through it."

Cameron recently admitted the fire had brought him and Vanessa even closer than before.

He told Us Weekly magazine last month: "Vanessa and I, we love each other. We're still super close...

This house was so special to both of us even though we've been separated for a couple years now.

"When couples kind of go through things, hopefully, your goal is to be close eventually, and support each other and forget about all the messiness and just be there for each other.

"In a way, this challenge and trauma brought us super close. It was a way to move on and be there for each other. She and I only really knew what each other were going through, so it was very valuable for both of us. I literally couldn't have gone through this without her."