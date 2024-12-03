Camila Cabello is rebuilding her friendship with her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Normani.

The 27-year-old singer starred alongside Normani, 28, in the chart-topping girl group - but they drifted apart after Camila quit the band in late 2016.

Explaining where their relationship currently stands, Camila told NYLON magazine: "I remember times when we’d just be laughing so hard.

"With space, we can go back and tap into that. The past couple of times I’ve seen her, I say something and she laughs really hard. It doesn’t feel like we’re strangers. We’re getting back to the times when we really close."

Fifth Harmony - which also featured Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui - were one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

But Camila previously admitted that she distanced herself from the "group vision" before quitting the band in 2016.

The pop star - who has enjoyed significant success as a solo artist - said on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "I can remember waking up on tour and going to my hotel room at like 7 a.m. and going to my garage band and like writing songs, cause I didn't want to do it while everybody was there and I had such a passion that turned into writing. And at first I was like, 'Oh maybe I wanna write for other people.' But then it turned into like, 'No, actually I want to sing these songs by myself.'

"I started distancing myself from the group vision, and it felt like you know they were still really passionate and into that and so, I was just like, ‘I'm not happy here anymore, it doesn't feel aligned.'"