Camila Cabello refuses to take public transport

The 28-year-old pop star - who shot to fame as a teenage when she was part of Fifth Harmony - has only been on a few trains in her life but will not travel on the subway and prefers to ride in a luxurious Uber.

Speaking on the 'Smallzy's Surgery', she said: "I’ve taken some trains. Not the subway. I won’t lie, I am in the black SUVs for Uber.

"I honestly do."

The 'Havana' hitmaker added that despite the fact that she loathes public transport, she "loves" to wash dishes, although she has to do them by hand because she has no clue how to use a dishwasher appliance.

She added: "I’m making myself sound like a douche galore with the no public transport, but I love to wash dishes.

“Actually, I won’t say I love to wash dishes. Now I’m lying. I really need to learn how to use a dishwasher. I don’t know how to use a dishwasher. But I do wash my own dishes."

Camila also admitted when asked about her laundry habits that she does not wash her own clothes, but she knows how to do bits of work in the kitchen, even if she does have to look up "how to slice" certain foodstuffs.

She added: "I don’t, I’ve got to say. I knew that was coming.

“I don’t do laundry. What else is there for chores? I can make food. I look up how to slice vegetables though for most vegetables."

The 'Don't Go Yet' sonsgrress previously admitted that she had to develop a "harder exterior" just like her fellow pop stars in order to cope with the pressures of fame.

She told NYLON magazine: "Being in the industry made me build that harder shell and harder exterior. Like Rihanna, Beyonce, Taylor [Swift] - this kind of bravado happens in their later work. It’s building an armour.

"My previous albums were more clean-cut, like: ‘I’m so in love and happy, blah, blah, blah!’ They were daytime albums. I like the idea of ['C,XOXO'] being nocturnal. More friction, more complicated: ‘This is wrong, but I kind of like it.'"