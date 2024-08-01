Camila Cabello has been "going through it lately".

Camila Cabello has opened up about her struggles

The 27-year-old pop star - who first found fame as part of Fifth Harmony - has taken to social media to reveal that she's taking a break from the spotlight while she deals with her issues.

Camila - who released her fourth studio album, 'C,XOXO', in June - wrote on Instagram: "going thru it lately

"feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere i look, within me and around me

"and i try my best to show up for my friends, my fans and the people that show up for me

"but it’s hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup

"if I am a part of your life and i disappear sometimes,

that’s probably why

"so brb while i get some bandages and warm honey and stitches for this head and heart

"you know i’ll be back from my trips to hell hotter funnier and smarter

";))) (sic)"

Meanwhile, Camila previously revealed that she's "really into Buddhism".

The singer has found various "mechanisms" to cope with the pressures of fame and success.

Camila - who embarked on a solo career after quitting Fifth Harmony in 2016 - said on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast: "I don't think I would've changed when I started [ in the music industry], because so many parts of my personality today are because of the tools and the skills and ... some adaptive and some maladaptive mechanisms that I had to develop to survive and thrive.

"For example, I'm really into Buddhism. That would have never happened, because I need those tools - being calm and being able to pull through. But also, it carries over to other life stuff where I feel like I'm wiser than I would have been."