Camila Cabello got rid of her blonde locks because it started "looking like rope".

Camila Cabello with her blonde locks in June

The 27-year-old pop star dyed her hair blonde in early 2024, and although she initially loved the eye-catching look, Camila ultimately worried that it was causing long-term damage to her hair.

The 'Havana' hitmaker - who is currently sporting dark brunette locks - said at the Tribeca Festival at Art Basel Miami Beach: "I did love being blonde in the beginning. In the beginning. But that s*** starts looking like rope real quick - like a horse is about to take a bite, like a salad. It starts drying."

Camila now wishes that someone warned her about the potential pitfalls of bleaching her hair.

She said: "There's a three-shade maximum, so you can either go three shades lighter or three shades darker, and that's fine for your hair. Any more than that, you can't do for more than a few months. It fries it.

"It's going to take a long time to rebuild my beautiful, beautiful hair."

Camila previously described change as the "medicine to anxiety".

The chart-topping pop star dyed her hair blonde ahead of releasing her latest album, 'C,XOXO', and Camila subsequently revealed her thought process behind her makeover.

The singer - who shot to stardom as a member of Fifth Harmony - told NYLON magazine: "If something different is happening musically, it helps to look like a different person.

"You want to feel like a new artist every time you put an album out, even if you’ve been around for a long time."

Camila is determined to continue evolving over the coming years.

She said: "Constant change is the solution. It’s the key to peace and the medicine to anxiety."