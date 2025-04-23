Camille Razat has "made the decision to step away" from 'Emily in Paris'.

Camille Razat has announced her exit from the show

The 31-year-old actress - who played Camille in the hit Netflix show - has taken to social media to announce her departure from 'Emily in Paris'.

Alongside a series of throwback photographs from her time on the show, Camille wrote on Instagram: "After an incredible journey, I’ve made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris.

"It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories. I’m deeply grateful to @starmandarren and the entire team at @netflix and @paramountpics for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world.

"This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons. (sic)"

Camille described her time on the show as a "beautiful ride".

But she now intends to focus her attention on other projects, including her new production company.

The actress wrote: "I’ve recently wrapped two series: Nero for Netflix and Les Disparues de la Gare for Disney+. I’m also excited to share that I’ve launched my own production company, @tazar_production. We mainly produce music videos and short films for now, but we’re currently developing our first feature film, something I’m truly passionate about and excited to grow.

"I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way. Thank you for the beautiful ride [heart emojis] (sic)"

Meanwhile, Lucas Bravo recently claimed that season five of 'Emily in Paris' will be "the best" yet.

The actor has played Gabriel, Emily's on-screen love interest, on the Netflix show since 2020, and Lucas is convinced that fans will love with the new season of 'Emily in Paris'.

Lucas - who stars on the show alongside the likes of Lily Collins, Ashley Park, and Lucien Laviscount - told Parade: "We’re starting filming in May. I think it’s the best season so far."