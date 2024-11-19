Dave Coulier "laughed out loud" when John Stamos came to see him wearing a bald cap.

John Stamos decided to cheer Dave Coulier up by visiting him in a bald cap

The 65-year-old actor - who starred alongside John in the classic sitcom 'Full House' - recently announced that he had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and shaved his head as he began his cancer treatment but when his friend tried to cheer him up, he was "sorry" to see that a lot of people had a problem with the comedic stunt.

He wrote on Instagram: "I'm sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I've just begun my cancer journey.

"It's our friendship (me and John) and this is how we are handling a very tough time. I'm a comedian and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap - being a true loving friend and brother.

The former 'Surreal Life' star has had cancer in his family before and used humour to deal with things then so insisted that this is just how he is trying to get through it all again this time as he raises awareness of the disease.

He said: "I have heard from so many people who have been inspired enough by my words and actions to say that they are going to check in with their doctors and get mammograms, a colonoscopy or a prostate exam.

"I'm still going to laugh in the face of adversity. When I lost my sister, Sharon, my mother, Arlen, and my niece, Shannon to cancer, we tried to stay positive, and we made each other laugh through the worst of it. So, I'm choosing to spread the word about early cancer detection to help people. That's just who I am.

I wish nothing but love for all of you."