Teddi Mellencamp's dad John Mellencamp has discussed her burial plans amid her battle with stage 4 cancer.

Teddi Mellencamp has discussed joining her family's group mausoleum in a frank conversation with her father John Mellencamp

The 43-year-old star - who recently had tumours removed from her brain and lungs - received a call from the 73-year-old rock star telling her that she wants her final resting place to be in their "group family mausoleum" in Indiana.

Speaking on her 'Two Ts in a Pod' podcast this week, Teddi shared of their conversation: “Finally, I answer, I’m like, ‘I’m in the bath. Let me live a little.' He goes, ‘I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum.”

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star - who has Slate, 12, Cruz, ten, and Dove, five, with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave - then pointed out that she would want her children to have a place at the mausoleum.

She recounted: “He’s like, ‘Well, there’s going to be the top five and then we’re gonna have little areas around it, and then that’s where everyone’s going to get buried.'"

Teddi added: “He goes, ‘You’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there.'"

She then seemed to agree it was a good idea.

Teddi said: “I’m gonna have to work on my sister next week. The kids will be right behind me.”

The star remains convinced that she can overcome cancer.

She recently told her Instagram followers: "Of course I know the chances but I truly believe with my whole heart, I will beat this and watch my kids graduate."

Teddi has been receiving immunotherapy and radiation treatments since being diagnosed with the melanoma.

And Edwin recently revealed that he's been "upfront" with their children about her health.

The father of her children - who she tied the knot with in 2011 - told Bravo: "I was upfront with them [about] what was going on.

"They got scared, obviously. They were concerned, but I tried my best not to sugarcoat it too much. I let them know, ‘Hey, there, there are some risks that come with this.’ I called it the way it was."

Edwin has been impressed by the resilience and maturity that their offspring have shown since receiving the news.

The 47-year-old TV personality observed that the kids haven't allowed the situation to distract them from their schoolwork.

He said: "I’ve been very impressed with them. They’ve still been doing great in school. They’ve been doing great in the sports."

What's more, Edwin has made a concerted effort to create a "normal" atmosphere at home.

He shared: "I’ve tried to just keep it consistent with them - kind of keep a normal life, have them continue to do what they’ve always done."