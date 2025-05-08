Cara Delevingne exposed her underwear in a see-through gown at the premiere of 'Ocean With David Attenborough'.

Cara Delevingne on the red carpet in London

The model-turned-actress took the red carpet in London for the world premiere of Attenborough's new documentary, and Cara turned heads with her eye-catching outfit, which left little to the imagination.

The 32-year-old beauty wore a plunging mesh dress - which was made from fabric that’s around 100 years old - for the star-studded event in the UK capital.

The risque dress - which was made in Cairo, Egypt, in the 1920s - exposed Cara's black lacy thong underwear. Cara also skipped wearing a bra on the red carpet, with the actress opting for a baggy black blazer instead.

The runway star - who posed for photos on the red carpet alongside her older sister, Poppy Delevingne - paired her eye-catching outfit with a pair of black peep-toe platform heels.

The premiere was also attended by King Charles, as well as actress Felicity Jones and model Georgia May Jagger.

Cara is well-known for her bold fashion choices, but the London-born beauty previously insisted that she cannot be defined by what she wears.

The model feels her style doesn't always have to be "cohesive" either.

Speaking to ELLE, Cara explained: "[What you wear] doesn't dictate where you stand on the spectrum of fluidity and gender.

"This is still me. I thought that wearing a pink dress made me a 'girly girl.' It's not true. I can still wear a pink dress and have long hair and still not be a girly girl. [I] was playing with that: It doesn't have to all be cohesive.

"You can be [wearing] no make-up, but wearing a gown, or full make-up and wearing a tracksuit."

Cara also confessed that she sometimes feels like "the most awkward person in the world".

The 'Suicide Squad' actress admitted to suffering from self-doubts from time to time, in spite of her celebrity status.

Cara - who won the Model of the Year accolade at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014 - said: "Sometimes I'm the most awkward person in the world in my body and my skin. Sometimes I'm far too confident.

"I think it's a constant journey."