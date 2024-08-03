Cardi B isn't seeking child support from Offset.

The 31-year-old star recently filed for a divorce from the rapper - now but Cardi has denied suggestions that she's requested child support from her estranged husband as part of their settlement.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who already has Wave, two, and Kulture, six, with Offset, while she also has another child on the way - wrote on Instagram: "Even wit my filling I’m not askin for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one (sic)"

Despite this, a rep for the rap star recently confessed that the divorce has been "a long time coming".

Explaining the reasons behind their split, the rep told PEOPLE: "It’s not based on cheating rumours, but rather has been a long time coming."

Meanwhile, Cardi recently announced her latest pregnancy via a post on social media.

The award-winning star - who married Offset in 2017 - said on Instagram: "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through! (sic)"