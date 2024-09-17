Cardi B has been exercising to "avoid postpartum depression".

Cardi B fired back after a fan commented on her postpartum workouts

The 31-year-old rapper announced on Thursday (12.09.24) that she had given birth to a baby girl - her third child with estranged husband Offset, 32 - and she admitted her postpartum journey is already "different".

Cardi replied after a follower responded to a workout video and commented on "the pressure women in the industry are under".

She explained on X, formerly Twitter: "This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two…

"I’m not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio.

"Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying active… but you know what’s funny??

"Y’all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was 5 months pregnant but now yall fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure???

"Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I’m still at it it’s something else?? So yeah I’m taking this personal but its FOR ME because either way y’all are gonna have something to say. (sic)"

The fan quickly replied and insisted their comment was more about "society's expectations of women and 'snap back' culture" than Cadi herself.

The 'Up' hitmaker responded: "Totally babe!! And I do agree about society and pressure… I just was never the type to care about snap back after birth.

"I don’t know what it is about this time around but I have this burst of energy where I want to do EVERYTHING… It’s like I want to complete all my goals in one day. (sic)"

The 'WAP' singer is reportedly heading for divorce from her fellow rapper, but the pair reunited in the delivery room and Cardi revealed to fans she was a new mum by posting snaps of her cradling her newborn alongside her older children daughter Kulture, six, and son Wave, three.

Cardi’s baby’s name has not yet been announced, and the birth comes amid reports she and Offset are not planning on saving their marriage – even though they put on a united from at Wave’s recent birthday party.

Sources have told TMZ the paid have never discussed not being around their kids even if they split, due to their amicable co-parenting.