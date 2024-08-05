Cardi B feels "so happy" after sharing her pregnancy news with the world.

Cardi B recently announced her pregnancy

The 31-year-old rap star - who already has Wave, two, and Kulture, six, with her estranged husband Offset - has admitted to feeling a sense of relief after revealing that she's pregnant with her third child.

Cardi - who recently filed a divorce from Offset after almost seven years of marriage - wrote on X: "I’m so happy y’all know I'm [pregnant emoji] now I can stop wearing those deum school girl skirts lmaoooooo [laughing emojis] (sic)"

Cardi recently announced her pregnancy via a post on social media.

The award-winning rap star - who married Offset in 2017 - said on Instagram: "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through! (sic)"

Prior to that, Cardi filed for a divorce from Offset.

A rep for the chart-topping star told PEOPLE: "It’s not based on cheating rumours, but rather has been a long time coming."

Cardi subsequently took to social media to deny that she was seeking child support from her estranged husband.

She wrote on Instagram: "Even wit my filling I’m not askin for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one (sic)"