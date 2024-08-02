Cardi B is "focused on her kids" amid her divorce from Offset.

The 31-year-old rapper is expecting her third baby with her estranged husband - with whom she already has Kulture, six, and two-year-old Wave - but announced on Wednesday (01.08.24) that she has filed for divorce, and a close friend has claimed that she is just "excited" about her pregnancy and career going forward.

The insider told People: "It wasn't like, ‘Oh, she woke up one day, some incident happened, and this was it.' She's been very calm about everything, and she's focused on her kids.

"She is excited about this new baby, and she's recording, so everything with her is actually pretty good."

The 'WAP' hitmaker first got together with Offset in 2017 and the pair secretly married later that year but have split up several times and reconciled several times over the years.

Friends are hopeful that this time, the Grammy Award-winning star will just be able to "enjoy [her] life" and the major success of her career.

The source said: "We've seen them break up, get back together, break up, get back together, and it's like we just want her to stick to her decision and just enjoy her life. You're so successful. You've come so far in your career, just enjoy your life."

At the time the divorce filing was announced, a rep insisted that the split had been a "long time coming" and was not based on any sudden scandal.

A rep said: "It’s not based on cheating rumours, but rather has been a long time coming."

As she told the world that she was expecting her third baby, Cardi proclaimed that she was "grateful" to be able to embrace a new beginning amid the ending of her marriage.

She wrote on X: "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!

"You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through! (sic)"